One person dead and three injured after two-car crash in South Waikato

One person is dead with three others hurt after a two-car crash in South Waikato this evening.

The two cars collided on State Highway One, Kinleith, near Tokoroa just before 5pm.

Police say two people were ejected from their vehicles, both are in serious condition, one other person is being treated for moderate injuries.

Fire, St John and Police are all in attendance and two helicopters have been called to transport the two seriously injured patients.

The road is closed and diversions are being put in place at Humphrey Road and State Highway 30.