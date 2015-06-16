One person dead and four others injured after crash in Northland

One person has died, two have been taken to hospital and two others are hurt after a crash in Northland today.

A New Zealand police road accident sign

Police were called to the crash, which involved two cars, on Houhora Heads Road in Pukenui north of Kaitaia.

One person died at the scene and two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The two other people had injuries described as minor.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and are investigating.