One person dead after vehicle rolls down bank in Hawke's Bay

One person has been killed after a vehicle rolled down a bank this morning in Central Hawke's Bay.

Police at the scene of fatal Hawke's Bay crash.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene on Pourerere Road near Omakere at 5.35am today. 

The passenger died at the scene and the driver has minor injuries. 

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene. 

Pourerere Road is expected to remain closed for a couple of hours near the intersection of Clareinch Road. 

