One person dead after vehicle hits power pole in Foxton

A person has died after the vehicle they were in struck a power pole in Foxton, west of Palmerston North early Tuesday morning.

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Foxton Shannon Road around 3.30am between Union Street and Hickford Road.

A second person has also been taken to Palmerston North Hospital with minor injuries.

The road is likely to stay closed for some time as emergency services investigate, with power out in the area.

"Traffic management will be put in place but motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible," a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified, with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash underway.