TODAY |

One person dead after vehicle and bus crash in Auckland

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died after a crash between a bus and a vehicle in Auckland this morning.

East Coast Road, Redvale. Source: Google Maps

Police said they were called to the crash on East Coast Road in Redvale at about 7.15am. 

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, police said. 

Police said the bus driver wasn’t injured, and wasn’t driving passengers at the time. 

Motorists are told to expect significant delays on East Coast Road, which will be closed “for some time”, police said. 

Diversions are being put in place on Lonely Track Road and Awanohi Road. Motorists are encouraged to take an alternative route.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tom Walsh books final spot after foul call overturned
2
Hilary Barry proudly references BSA ruling about her anti-vaxxer comments
3
'Oh my God' — Pair's incredible encounter with orca in Bay of Islands
4
National's call for Aotearoa referendum 'absurd' and 'ridiculous'
5
Aussie Olympians in hot water over boozy flight home
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing Aug 4: Gold medals and officiating blunders in Tokyo

Queenstown's TSS Earnslaw gets a winter makeover

Meet the Southland brothers helping keep their town turning

New adventure sport hitting the Southland slopes