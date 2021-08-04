One person dead after vehicle and bus crash in Auckland

One person has died after a crash between a bus and a vehicle in Auckland this morning.



East Coast Road, Redvale. Source: Google Maps

Police said they were called to the crash on East Coast Road in Redvale at about 7.15am.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, police said.

Police said the bus driver wasn’t injured, and wasn’t driving passengers at the time.

Motorists are told to expect significant delays on East Coast Road, which will be closed “for some time”, police said.

Diversions are being put in place on Lonely Track Road and Awanohi Road. Motorists are encouraged to take an alternative route.