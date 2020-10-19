One person dead after van carrying seasonal workers from Samoa crashes with truck north of Napier

One person has died after a crash involving a van carrying seasonal workers from Samoa, in Tarawera north of Napier.

One person has died and nine others have been injured following a crash in Tarawera, north of Napier, this morning. Source: Facebook / Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Service

St John said they were alerted to the incident on State Highway 5, Tarawera, between Tataraakina Road and Pohukura Road at 9.52am.



Ten people with injuries ranging from moderate to critical were treated by St John, before being transported to various hospitals - including in the Hawke's Bay, Gisborne, Palmerston North and Taupō - via helicopter and ambulance, St John Hawke's Bay territory manager Brendon Hutchinson told 1 NEWS.

A rescue helicopter transported a critically injured man to Hawke's Bay Hospital for further treatment, while two other rescue helicopters transported further patients to hospital, Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Service said on Facebook this afternoon.

A man has since died.

Police say: "Eleven people, including the deceased, were in the van when the crash with the truck occurred.

"A number of those people in the van were Samoan nationals, who were in New Zealand working as seasonal workers. One New Zealander was also in the van."

The crash occurred on State Highway 5, Tarawera, between Tataraakina Road and Pohukura Road shortly before 10am. Source: Facebook / Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Service

Five of those injured in the crash are being treated at Hawke's Bay Hospital, a spokesperson for the Hawke's Bay DHB told 1 NEWS.

A teenager remains in the Intensive Care Unit with critical injuries, while four others - ranging in age from 20s to 40s - are in stable condition.



Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS spoke with the owners of nearby Tarawera Cafe who said a truck carrying wine tried to avoid hitting three vans when the accident happened.