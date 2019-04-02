One person dead after two-vehicle Waikato crash

One person has died and another is seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 3 in the Waikato.

Police said the crash, involving two vehicles, was reported shortly after 7pm.

It occurred on SH3, Te Mapara, Waitomo.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene, police said.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This evening's crash comes after a person died in a crash between a ute and a motorycle in Otago this morning.

Police said they were alerted to the crash off State Highway 85 Morrisons–Kyeburn Rd, in Round Hill, Waitaki, at 11.20am.

Police also said the crash left three others injured — one seriously, one moderately, and one in a minor condition.

Also this morning, a person died after a ute crashed into a traffic light pole in the Auckland suburb of Waterview.