TODAY |

One person dead after two-vehicle Waikato crash

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died and another is seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 3 in the Waikato.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the crash, involving two vehicles, was reported shortly after 7pm. 

It occurred on SH3, Te Mapara, Waitomo. 

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene, police said.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This evening's crash comes after a person died in a crash between a ute and a motorycle in Otago this morning.

Police said they were alerted to the crash off State Highway 85 Morrisons–Kyeburn Rd, in Round Hill, Waitaki, at 11.20am.

Police also said the crash left three others injured — one seriously, one moderately, and one in a minor condition.

Also this morning, a person died after a ute crashed into a traffic light pole in the Auckland suburb of Waterview.

It means there have been three fatalities on New Zealand roads since the official Queen's Birthday holiday toll began at 4pm on Friday.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Totally excessive' - Lawyer blasts French Open following Russian player’s embarrassing arrest
2
Man, believed to be double-murderer Wen Hui Cui, dies while serving prison sentence
3
Wider consultation to come on transgender athlete policy, after former Olympic champions speak out
4
Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury
5
What's with New Zealand and its love affair with big vehicles?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:24

Person dies following crash involving ute, motorcycle in Otago

Police speaking with person of interest after 'suspicious vehicle' closed Timaru street

One new Covid-19 case at border in past two days, none in the community

Man charged following firearms incident in Napier