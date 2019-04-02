One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Northland overnight

A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash near Maungaturoto in Northland last night.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 12, near the intersection with SH1 at Brynderwyn, about 11.20pm.

The woman was airlifted to Auckland Hospital but died during the flight, according to Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters.

Another person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.