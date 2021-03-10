TODAY |

One person dead after two vehicle Bay of Plenty crash

One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in the Bay of Plenty today.

The crash occurred on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, at about 3:40pm between Soldiers Road and Valley View Road.

Police say one person has died in the crash, while one person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries..

Two other people were taken by ambulance to Tauranga Hospital in serious condition.

The road is expected to reopen once emergency services have finished at the scene.

