One person dead after two vehicle Bay of Plenty crash

One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in the Bay of Plenty today.

Section of State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai. Source: Google Maps

The crash occurred on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, at about 3:40pm between Soldiers Road and Valley View Road.

Police say one person has died in the crash, while one person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries..

Two other people were taken by ambulance to Tauranga Hospital in serious condition.