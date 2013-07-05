One person dead after two car crash in Invercargill

Source:
One person is dead after a two car crash in Invercargill this evening.
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say the crash happened between two vehicles around 8:30pm on Bay Road.
St John's confirmed one person died at the scene while two others have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The road will be closed between Cunningham Street and West Plains School Road, while the Serious Crash Unit investigate.
