One person dead after two car crash in Canterbury

One person has died after two cars crashed on the Temuka-Orari Highway in South Canterbury.
The crash happened about 2.30pm today, police say.
Another person suffered moderate injuries and was airlifted to hospital while another two people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
Two hours earlier a man was critically injured in a two-car crash on Carters Rd between Hudsons Rd and Englishs Rd, near Lincoln.
