Emergency services were called to the scene at the corner of Maunu Road and Porowini Avenue, in Woodhill, at 10.30am, police said.

The pedestrian died at the scene.



The intersection between Porowini Ave and Maunu Road has been closed and diversions are in place.



Cordons are expected to remain in place for some time and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.



The serious crash unit is in attendance.