One person dead after truck and car crash in Bay of Plenty, bringing holiday road toll to 11

One person has died following a crash in the Bay of Plenty this morning, bringing the holiday road toll to 11. 

Police said they were called to a collision between a car and truck on State Highway 29, in the Lower Kaimai Ranges, about 5.20am today.

The road is closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Diversions are in place for traffic travelling in both directions, but police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Anyone travelling towards Tauranga are advised to use State Highway 5 via Ngongotaha then State Highway 36.

Motorists heading out of Tauranga are advised to to use State Highway 2 via Waihi or State Highway 36 via Ngongotaha then onto State Highway 5.

"We thanks motorists in advance for their patience," police said in a statement.

The road toll period started on Christmas Eve and ends tomorrow morning. 

