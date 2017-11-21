One person is dead after a traffic incident in Whakamarama

Source:
A car and a van have been involved in a serious head on collision at 11.42pm in the Western Bay of Plenty District yesterday evening.
Police car generic.
Source: 1 NEWS
The accident occurred near the intersection of state highway 2 and Turner road, just north of Tauranga.
Four people were involved in the accident, one of whom is now deceased, two are in a serious condition and one person is in a moderate condition and being transported to Tauranga Hospital via Helicopter.
Four emergency vehicles attended the accident.
Diversions are in place using Wainui South Road and Esdail Road.
