One person is dead after a traffic incident in Whakamarama

A car and a van have been involved in a serious head on collision at 11.42pm in the Western Bay of Plenty District yesterday evening.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

The accident occurred near the intersection of state highway 2 and Turner road, just north of Tauranga.

Four people were involved in the accident, one of whom is now deceased, two are in a serious condition and one person is in a moderate condition and being transported to Tauranga Hospital via Helicopter.

Four emergency vehicles attended the accident.