TODAY |

One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Bay of Plenty

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died following a crash in the Bay of Plenty this morning.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the person died in Ngongotaha following a single-vehicle crash where the deceased was the only occupant of the crashed vehicle. The driver died at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 5 shortly before 5.30am.

Diversions are in place while police investigate and they ask motorists to avoid the area where possible.

New Zealand
Accidents
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Watch: ‘Decent’ earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern’s live TV interview
2
'A nasty jolt' - Wellington rocked by early morning quake
3
Auckland motorists urged to drive carefully after five crashes on same stretch of road in an hour
4
Todd Muller making swift changes to National's front bench
5
Nikki Kaye confirms National reshuffle, stays mum on future of Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing May 25: A Level 2 review and a new look for National
02:16

Todd Muller making swift changes to National's front bench
00:21

Covid-19: Cabinet set to review 10-person limit on gatherings today after contradiction with police
02:01

Hanmer Springs back open for business after Covid-19 lockdown