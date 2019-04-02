One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Bay of Plenty

One person has died following a crash in the Bay of Plenty this morning.
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS
Police say the person died in Ngongotaha following a single-vehicle crash where the deceased was the only occupant of the crashed vehicle. The driver died at the scene.
Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 5 shortly before 5.30am.
Diversions are in place while police investigate and they ask motorists to avoid the area where possible.