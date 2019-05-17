One person dead after shooting in South Auckland

One person is dead after being shot in Otara, Auckland.

Police were called at about 2:50pm to an incident on Piako Street after reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, a male was located with a gunshot wound and has died at the scene.



Flat Bush School and Flat Bush Kindergarten were temporarily put into lockdown but that has since lifted with parents allowed to collect their children.

Police cordons are in place on Piako Street and these are expected to continue for some time while a scene examination takes place, police say.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB, says Police are working hard to identify those responsible.

“This is a serious and tragic incident and we are doing everything we can to locate anyone involved.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information which may assist our investigation is urged to contact Police immediately,” he said.

Information can be provided by phoning Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.









