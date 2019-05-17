TODAY |

One person dead after shooting in South Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

One person is dead after being shot in Otara, Auckland.

Police were called at about 2:50pm to an incident on Piako Street after reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, a male was located with a gunshot wound and has died at the scene.

Flat Bush School and Flat Bush Kindergarten were temporarily put into lockdown but that has since lifted with parents allowed to collect their children.

Police cordons are in place on Piako Street and these are expected to continue for some time while a scene examination takes place, police say.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB, says Police are working hard to identify those responsible.

“This is a serious and tragic incident and we are doing everything we can to locate anyone involved.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information which may assist our investigation is urged to contact Police immediately,” he said. 

Information can be provided by phoning Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
 




    Your playlist will load after this ad

    One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Auckland
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:16
    The video was posted online, with the child saying he was told “if you keep getting cheeky I’m going to send you to the pad”.
    Oranga Tamariki carer allegedly drops boy at 'gang pad' for being 'cheeky'
    2
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
    Paparazzi apologise to Prince Harry and Meghan for intrusive photos
    3
    A dam gate gave way at Lake Dunlap, releasing a torrent of water.
    Incredible video shows moment Texas dam gate fails
    4
    Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
    Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
    5
    National’s housing spokesperson savaged the decision to compensate Housing NZ tenants who were evicted for using P or allowing its use in their homes.
    Judith Collins calls out David Seymour after he calls Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman 'a real menace to freedom'
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Nurse hospital generic

    Two patients die at Waitematā DHB mental health unit in a week

    NZ measles cases likely to stem from single initial patient - experts
    Group of doctors in a hurry down the hospital hallway for emergency

    Bowel cancer increasing in people under the age of 50
    Sky Tower shines red as firefighters raise over $1M for cancer patients

    Sky Tower lights up red as Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge raises over $1 million for cancer patients