One person dead after serious assault in South Auckland

One person is dead after a serious assault in South Auckland this afternoon.

Police say they were alerted to the incident in Māngere at 20 Mahunga Drive around 3:30pm.

Two patients were transported to Middlemore Hospital, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

Police say one person died at the scene.

A number of police are in the area trying to establish what has occurred and whether anyone else has been injured.

Mahunga Drive is expected to be closed for several hours.

The road leading to Oji Fibre Solutions has been cordoned off and several police cars are lining it.

A fire truck has also arrived at the scene.

Workers inside a nearby lunch bar have told 1 NEWS they were told the incident involves "people being stabbed."

Police are yet to confirm this information.