One person dead after New Plymouth crash

A jury has retired for the weekend after starting deliberations today on whether Cory Scott Jefferies is guilty of killing Kim Richmond, his partner of 26 years.

The jury will resume its deliberations on Monday.

Earlier today Justice Fitzgerald summarised the facts of the case at the High Court in Hamilton.

Richmond disappeared on July 31, 2016, after watching rugby and drinking with friends at the Arohena Hall in south Waikato.

Her badly decomposed body was found nearly a year later in Lake Arapuni in the back seat of her Ford Ranger.

Ms Richmond was found in the fetal position, her chest exposed with her shirt around her neck and a plastic bag near her head.

The court was told an attack took place after 3:38am and cell phone data tracked Jefferies travelling to the boat ramp at Lake Arapuni.

He then travelled home at walking pace.

Jefferies admits causing Ms Richmond’s death, but says it was unintentional.

A pathologist was unable to determine a cause of death because of how long Ms Richmond had been in the lake.