One person dead after New Plymouth crash

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Taranaki

One person is dead after a two car crash in New Plymouth.

St John Ambulance confirmed one person is dead and another person is in a serious condition after the accident just after 4pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has told 1 NEWS the crash happened on Devon Rd/State Highway 3, near Brixton.

Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Taranaki
Jury retires for weekend after starting deliberations on whether Cory Scott Jefferies murdered partner Kim Richmond

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
A jury has retired for the weekend after starting deliberations today on whether Cory Scott Jefferies is guilty of killing Kim Richmond, his partner of 26 years.

The jury will resume its deliberations on Monday.

Earlier today Justice Fitzgerald summarised the facts of the case at the High Court in Hamilton.

Richmond disappeared on July 31, 2016, after watching rugby and drinking with friends at the Arohena Hall in south Waikato.

Her badly decomposed body was found nearly a year later in Lake Arapuni in the back seat of her Ford Ranger.

Ms Richmond was found in the fetal position, her chest exposed with her shirt around her neck and a plastic bag near her head.

The court was told an attack took place after 3:38am and cell phone data tracked Jefferies travelling to the boat ramp at Lake Arapuni.

He then travelled home at walking pace.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Jefferies admits causing Ms Richmond’s death, but says it was unintentional.

A pathologist was unable to determine a cause of death because of how long Ms Richmond had been in the lake.

Her family and friends are wearing red roses at court, her favourite flower.

Cory Scott Jefferies
Cory Scott Jefferies Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
The Government have given New Zealand's commemoration for the first onshore meeting between Māori and Europeans a $3.5 million boost, with the extra funding going to support a national voyaging event. 

Tuia – Encounters 250 commemorates the 250 years since James Cook and Tahitian chief and navigator Tupaia arrived in 1769 and also recognises Pacific voyagers who were already settled in New Zealand.

Acting Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said in a statement the event was to promote the "exceptional feats of Pacific, Māori and European voyaging that brought us together as a nation".

Carmel Sepuloni.
Carmel Sepuloni. Source: 1 NEWS

"Tuia 250 will enable communities across the country to share the distinctive stories of their regions, giving voice to seldom heard accounts of our past to engage and inspire current and future generations."

The national voyage will visit 19 communities across the country, with a small fleet of vessels including waka hourua, a Tahitian vaka, tall ships and from the New Zealand Navy. 

There will be community and school education programmes involved, with up to 600 youth able to experience Tuia 250 while at sea. 

In total $13.5 million will go to the Tuia 250, with another $9 million from the Lottery Tuia Encounters 250 fund to go to related community events and projects. 

The voyage will be from October to December, 2019. 

15 October 2017. Gisborne / New Zealand. Statue of Captain Cook in Gisborne City centre. New Zealand.
Statue of Captain Cook in Gisborne City centre (file picture). Source: istock.com
