One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on a rural Taranaki property earlier today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they attended a motorcycle crash on a private rural property on Salisbury Road, Midhurst, Stratford, around 12pm.

The rider died at the scene and WorkSafe has been advised.

In a separate incident, another person died in what police say was a single-vehicle crash on a rural property near Ashburton around 1pm today.