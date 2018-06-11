One person dead after house fire in South Auckland

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Breakfast Newsreader
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
With huge prize money on the line, the castaways are playing the game harder than ever.
His every move will be followed by 3,000 journalists up until he shakes hands with Trump.
Dan Bidois said he has "always wanted to give back".
After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.
The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ