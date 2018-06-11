 

One person dead after house fire in South Auckland

Daniel Faitaua 

Breakfast Newsreader

The blaze started just before 10pm Sunday at the Mangere property.
Source: Breakfast

Accidents

Daniel Faitaua

1
The NZ Educational Institute wants to raise the wages of 20,000 early childhood workers to the same level of kindergarten staff.

Early childhood centres too crowded, noisy and cold, researchers warn

00:15
2
It may have been the middle of the Storm’s clash with the Broncos but Melbourne’s captain still had time for a moment with his daughter.

Most watched: Storm captain Cameron Smith enjoys a special moment with his daughter in the middle of NRL game

3

Ministry slams 'completely inappropriate' deportation of woman who approached NZ police over assault

4
G-7 leaders address US President Trump in classic image summing up summit.

Photo: A single photo sums up the mood of weekend's great G-7 divide

5

Live stream: Breakfast

Survivor NZ recap: Tribes united but players divided, as the merge tests loyalties

With huge prize money on the line, the castaways are playing the game harder than ever.


00:18
The convoy carrying Kim Jong-Un drove through downtown Singapore today.

Kim Jong Un lands in Singapore ahead of summit with Donald Trump

His every move will be followed by 3,000 journalists up until he shakes hands with Trump.

02:37
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch interviews the new MP for Northcote Dan Bidois.

'There's no other reason to go into politics' - new MP entering Parliament wants to 'make a difference'

Dan Bidois said he has "always wanted to give back".

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.


 
