One person dead after crash on State Highway 3, Waikato

One person is dead after a crash that closed State Highway 3 near Piopio, Waikato this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Another person has been left in serious condition after the two-car crash on the highway near Mangakowhai Rd.

Police say the serious crash unit has been notified.

This follows another collision around 12pm where a motorcycle collided with a car at an intersection on SH3 and Kuratahi St in Piopio.

The collision left one person in serious condition who was airlifted by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter to Waikato Hospital while another patient was left in moderate condition but did not require transport to a hospital according to St Johns.

State Highway 3 is closed and diversions have been put in place at Ruru street, south of Piopio and north of Tikitiki rd.

Five people have now died in crashes in the Waikato region in the past two days.