One person dead after crash outside entrance to NZ's largest shopping mall

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash which was blocking the entrance to New Zealand's largest shopping mall, Sylvia Park in Auckland.

Sylvia Park mall Source: 1 NEWS

The crash has now been cleared and all lanes had previously been blocked on Mt Wellington Highway turning in to entrance one of the mall.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they attended a single-vehicle crash in Mt Wellington, Auckland.

They were called to the crash at about 10am. Medical assistance was provided on site but the driver died at the scene.