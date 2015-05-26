TODAY |

One person dead after crash outside entrance to NZ's largest shopping mall

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash which was blocking the entrance to New Zealand's largest shopping mall, Sylvia Park in Auckland.

The crash has now been cleared and all lanes had previously been blocked on Mt Wellington Highway turning in to entrance one of the mall. 

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they attended a single-vehicle crash in Mt Wellington, Auckland.

They were called to the crash at about 10am. Medical assistance was provided on site but the driver died at the scene.

Sylvia Park shopping centre has previously claimed the title of the nation's largest mall based on its physical footprint. However, Auckland's newly built Westfield Newmarket mall, while smaller in size, has also claimed status as the nation's biggest based on the number of businesses it houses. 

