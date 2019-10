One person has died after a crash between a car and motorcycle in Rai Valley in Marlborough this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bulford Road about 11am.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and motorists are advised to expect delays while investigators work at the scene, police said in a statement.

Police were called to another crash involving a motorcyle in Atiamuri, North of Taupo shortly before midday.