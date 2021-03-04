One person dead after crash between truck and car in Waikato

One person is dead after a crash between a truck and a car in Waikato this morning.
Intersection of Tauwhare and Woodcock Roads near Tamahere. Source: Google Maps
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Tauwhare and Woodcock roads near Tamahere.
"The crash occurred at about 11.20am between a truck and a car. Sadly, one person died at the scene," police said in a statement.
Another person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.
The serious crash unit is investigating the crash and the road remains closed with diversions in place.