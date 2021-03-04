TODAY |

One person dead after crash between truck and car in Waikato

Source:  1 NEWS

One person is dead after a crash between a truck and a car in Waikato this morning.

Intersection of Tauwhare and Woodcock Roads near Tamahere. Source: Google Maps

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Tauwhare and Woodcock roads near Tamahere.

"The crash occurred at about 11.20am between a truck and a car. Sadly, one person died at the scene," police said in a statement.

Another person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The serious crash unit is investigating the crash and the road remains closed with diversions in place.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Accidents
