One person dead after crash between truck and car in Waikato

One person is dead after a crash between a truck and a car in Waikato this morning.

Intersection of Tauwhare and Woodcock Roads near Tamahere. Source: Google Maps

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Tauwhare and Woodcock roads near Tamahere.

"The crash occurred at about 11.20am between a truck and a car. Sadly, one person died at the scene," police said in a statement.

Another person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.