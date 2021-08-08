TODAY |

One person dead after crash between car and bike in BOP

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died following a road accident in the Bay of Plenty on Thursday afternoon.

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

Police confirmed the fatal crash involving a car and a bike on Park Road in Katikati.

A police spokesperson said the crash took police around 12:50pm.

It comes after police urged motorists to slow down and avoid non-essential travel where possible while the country is in Alert Level 4 lockdown due to the Delta outbreak in Auckland.

Wellington Central District Road Policing Manager Inspector Wade Jennings said on Thursday afternoon police issued 111 infringement notices on Wednesday alone for speeding.

“People should be isolating at home under Covid-19 Level 4 restrictions but if you need to drive, for essential purposes, slow down and drive to the conditions,” Jennings said. “Don’t think because there are fewer vehicles on the road that you can speed. There is absolutely no excuse for speeding."

Enquiries into the Katikati crash are ongoing.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland University student tests positive for Covid-19
2
Seven Wellington locations of interest including flight from Auckland
3
Wellington trio among 11 new cases as lockdown extended
4
Auckland will need longer Covid lockdown - Bloomfield
5
1 NEWS' Jenny Suo finds out about lockdown after four-day tramp without internet
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Billy Te Kahika pleads not guilty to charges after anti-lockdown protest

Police happy with compliance but warn of ‘quick’ response to lockdown breaches

Whangārei mayor hits out at Aucklanders who escaped to holiday homes
01:51

Northland police let surfer go after lockdown 'education'