One person dead after crash between car and bike in BOP

One person has died following a road accident in the Bay of Plenty on Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed the fatal crash involving a car and a bike on Park Road in Katikati.

A police spokesperson said the crash took police around 12:50pm.

It comes after police urged motorists to slow down and avoid non-essential travel where possible while the country is in Alert Level 4 lockdown due to the Delta outbreak in Auckland.

Wellington Central District Road Policing Manager Inspector Wade Jennings said on Thursday afternoon police issued 111 infringement notices on Wednesday alone for speeding.

“People should be isolating at home under Covid-19 Level 4 restrictions but if you need to drive, for essential purposes, slow down and drive to the conditions,” Jennings said. “Don’t think because there are fewer vehicles on the road that you can speed. There is absolutely no excuse for speeding."