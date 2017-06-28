One person dead after crash between bus and 4WD in Central Otago, four seriously injured

One person has died in a serious crash on State Highway 8 near Roxburgh in Central Otago today.

The crash between a bus and a four wheel drive vehicle took place near Shingle Creek about 1.52pm, north of Roxburgh.

The single occupant of the 4WD, a man local to Central Otago, has died.

Four people were taken to Dunedin Hospital where they all remain in a serious condition.

Ten passengers were on the bus, which was travelling from Dunedin to Queenstown.



The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.