One person dead after crash between bus and 4WD in Central Otago, four seriously injured

One person has died in a serious crash on State Highway 8 near Roxburgh in Central Otago today.

The crash happened on State Highway 8 near Roxburgh today.
The crash between a bus and a four wheel drive vehicle took place near Shingle Creek about 1.52pm, north of Roxburgh.

The single occupant of the 4WD, a man local to Central Otago, has died.

Four people were taken to Dunedin Hospital where they all remain in a serious condition.

Ten passengers were on the bus, which was travelling from Dunedin to Queenstown.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Emergency workers at the scene of fatal bus crash in Central Otago.

Emergency workers at the scene of fatal bus crash in Central Otago.

