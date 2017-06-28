One person dead after crash between bus and 4WD in Central Otago

Breaking News
One person has died in a serious crash on State Highway 8 near Roxburgh in Central Otago today.
Emergency workers at the scene of fatal bus crash in Central Otago.
The crash took place near Shingle Creek about 1.52pm, north of Roxburgh.
In a statement police say it's "reported that one person has died" and three other people have serious injuries. All three have been taken to Dunedin by helicopter.
Four other people have moderate injuries and some others have minor injuries.
Police said diversions will be put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
