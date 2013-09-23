 

One person dead after Christchurch crash

One person has died following a crash in Burwood, Christchurch this evening.

A car and a motorbike collided on Queen Elizabeth II Drive shortly after 9:15pm.

The motorcyclist has died from their injuries at the scene.

The driver of the car, the sole occupant has received minor injuries.

Queen Elizabeth II Drive remains closed between Burwood Road and Marshlands Road as the Serious Crash Unit attends.

Local diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

