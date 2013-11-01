One person dead after car crashes into tree in Ashburton

Source:
A St John spokesperson says one person has died after a traffic incident in Hampstead, Ashburton.
The front of an ambulance vehicle used for transporting people to hospital who require medical attention.
Source: 1 NEWS
One person also remains in a serious condition while two others have moderate injuries.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says a car crashed into a tree on Wakanui Road.
Fire says emergency services received the call at 3am.
Fire, Police and Ambulance are in attendance at the incident.
