One person dead after car crashes into tree in Ashburton

A St John spokesperson says one person has died after a traffic incident in Hampstead, Ashburton.

One person also remains in a serious condition while two others have moderate injuries.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says a car crashed into a tree on Wakanui Road.

Fire says emergency services received the call at 3am.

Fire, Police and Ambulance are in attendance at the incident.

Christchurch and Canterbury

