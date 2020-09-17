TODAY |

One person dead after car crashes into river north of Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

One person is dead after a car crashed into a river north of Auckland this afternoon.

Mahurangi River Warkworth. Source: Google Maps

Emergency services were notified just after 5pm that a car had crashed into the river near the intersection of Baxter Street and Queen Street in Warkworth.

"Access was gained to the car a short time ago and the sole occupant was found to be deceased," police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been alerted and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

New Zealand
Accidents
