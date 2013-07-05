One person dead after car collides with truck on SH1 in Northland

One person has died after a car and truck crashed on State Highway 1 in Northland.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene near Waipu shortly before 9am today.

Southbound traffic has been diverted through Nova Scotia Drive and northbound traffic is being diverted through The Braigh.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team have been advised following the incident.



Police will remain at the scene of the crash and diversions are expected to be in place for some time.