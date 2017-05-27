One person dead after car collides with taxi in Auckland

Source:
One person has died following a crash in the west Auckland suburb of Massey early this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 3.45am on Royal Road where a car had collided with a taxi.
One person died in the crash and a second person was taken to hospital with critical injuries.
The taxi driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area this morning as the Serious Crash Unit investigated the cause of the crash.
