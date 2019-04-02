One person dead after car and motorbike collide in Canterbury

One person has died in a crash between a car and motorbike this morning.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the collision on Omihi Road (State Highway 1) in Greta Valley, Hurunui, shortly before 8am.

"The road remains closed and traffic management is in place while the serious crash unit examines the scene," the spokesperson said.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area or expect delays.