One person dead after boat capsizes in Bay of Plenty

One person is dead after a boat capsized in Bay of Plenty this morning.

Kaituna River mouth, near Ford Road. Source: Google Maps

Police say the incident happened at the Kaituna River mouth, near Ford Road in Paengaroa just before midday.

Emergency services were told a small boat with two people on board had capsized.

Coast guard, ambulance, Fire and Emergency NZ, and police responded to the incident.

"One person made it to shore and was taken to hospital in a serious condition," police said.

"The second person was pulled from the water by rescuers and sadly died a short time later."