One person critically injured in Northland crash

One person is in a critical condition and several more are injured following two separate crashes in Northland this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene following the T-bone crash after 10.30am on Shoemaker Road.

At least seven people were injured in the crash including one with critical injuries, a St John spokesperson said.

The road is currently blocked and NZTA is warning travellers to avoid the area.

The second crash occurred just out of Waipu a couple of kilometres from other crash which injured seven people.
1 NEWS NOW reporter Nikolai Smith said a rescue helicopter attended the accident.

The seven patients have been transported to Northland Base Hospital, a police media spokesperson said.

Mr Smith says another crash occurred just a few kilometres down the road which involved two cars on State Highway One at the turn off on Nova Scotia Drive. 

It's not known yet if anyone was injured in that crash.

The current road toll stands at 14.

