One person critically injured as car hits tree in northwest Auckland

A single-vehicle crash in northwest Auckland tonight left one person with critical injuries and forced the closure of a road.

The crash happened on Muriwai Road in Waimauku at 8.26pm, police said. 

Early reports indicate a person has sustained critical injuries, they said in a statement.

Police have closed the road between School Road and Hamilton Road and diversions are in place.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays or avoid the area if possible.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS the vehicle hit a tree and crews were working to extricate the person who was trapped.

St John Ambulance said two of its vehicles attended and a helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

