One person critically injured after crash involving car and pedestrian in Northland

1 NEWS
One person is in a critical condition after a crash between a car and pedestrian in Northland this morning.

St John Ambulance.

The incident took place just before 7am north of Loop Road in Otaika.

St John says two ambulances attended the crash and one person was taken to hospital. 

NZTA says part of SH1 has been closed at Portland and Loop Road due to the crash and a detour has been put in place.

The number of women in the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) has more than tripled in the past few years as police push to change the face of the specialist squad.

The AOS has long been a male stronghold, but last month, a record number of policewomen qualified.

1 NEWS was granted rare access in Dunedin as the AOS got into tactical training mode.

Senior Sergeant Rick Spooner, the AOS' tactical groups co-ordinator, says having women on the squad "brings another dynamic".

"Their decision-making is sometimes different, plus they just bring other skills. It's hard to put a finger on exactly what it is, but it's certainly another dynamic to the group."

Constable Mel Duff is one of three women who have just qualified for the squad after passing an intensive physical and mental selection process.

"I had to put in a lot of effort for training. Pretty much this past year has been working on my strength," Constable Duff said.

Constable Duff joined one of the 16 nationwide squads this week and has already been to three local callouts.

"I don't think I will ever be the strongest person on my squad, but females can bring a lot of different aspects, I guess - communication, managing stress, [and] remaining calm."

She's part of a new and growing trend in the Armed Offenders Squad.

Four years ago, just three women were in the AOS. Now, there are 11, but with 350 members nationally, the top brass admit it's still very male-dominated.

"We are doing some work around what are the barriers preventing women applying," Senior Sergeant Spooner said.

The AOS attended more than 1000 jobs around the country last year, down from previous years, and the nature of its work is continually changing.

The AOS has long been a male stronghold - but last month, a record number of policewomen qualified.
Food packaging is a major contributor to our plastic wastelands, but some Kiwis have had enough.

In Nelson, Aunt Jean's Dairy's milk is sold in glass bottles like the good old days.

"It's infinitely more sustainable and milk from a glass bottle tastes great!" Aunt Jean's Cathy Raine said.

Aunt Jean's decided two years ago that less cash to line their pockets was worth ditching plastic packaging, so they collaborated with Auckland glass manufacturer O-I Glass New Zealand for a more environmentally conscious option.

"We work with a lot of brand owners and we see a lot more people wanting to understand sustainability and use that in their brand," O-I Glass' Bayard Sinnema said.

Ceres Organics has also jumped onboard by making changes to their packaging.

"'Compostable' can only be recycled in a council facility [and] 'biodegradable' will only break down into little pieces of plastic, but 'home compostable' means it can be composted at home and it's a natural material," Ceres Organics' Noel Josephson said.

However, New Zealand food producers aren't just repackaging for their own piece of mind.

"There's demand from the consumer. They don't want to see all of this waste. We get feedback at The Food Show about how much waste there is and where that is going," The Food Show's event manager Rebecca Stewart said.

Images of oceans covered in litter - like that of Bali and India - has become an impetus for a shift in thinking.

CaliWoods, which makes reusable stainless steel straws, says people were initially sceptical about the product.

"I launched here last year and people were saying, 'Why would I use a reusable straw?' This time, people are so much more aware of the plastic pollution problems."

1 NEWS' Jenny Suo met some food manufacturers who are sacrificing profits for the sake of the environment.
