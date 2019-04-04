One person critically injured after crash in Queenstown

One person is critically injured after a three-car crash in Queenstown this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the crash took place at the intersection of Frankton Road and Middleton Road about 7.25am.

One of the vehicles involved rolled during the crash, and a person was trapped inside.

Another person sustained minor injuries in the crash.

A helicopter is on its way to the scene and FENZ crews are also in attendance.