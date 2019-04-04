TODAY |

One person critically injured after crash in Queenstown

One person is critically injured after a three-car crash in Queenstown this morning.

Police say the crash took place at the intersection of Frankton Road and Middleton Road about 7.25am.

One of the vehicles involved rolled during the crash, and a person was trapped inside.

Another person sustained minor injuries in the crash.

A helicopter is on its way to the scene and FENZ crews are also in attendance.

Frankton Road is closed and is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.

