One person confirmed dead in Tauranga house fire

One person has died in a house fire in Tauranga this afternoon.

The Fire Service were called to a house on Moiri Place, Maungatapu, Tauranga this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

The Fire Service were called to a house on Moiri Place, Maungatapu, just before 1pm today.

Twenty firefighters battled the blaze with five fire engines called in from neighbouring stations.

The fire is now under control and an investigation into the fire is underway.

Emergency services at scene of Tauranga house fire. Source: 1 NEWS