 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


One person confirmed dead in Tauranga house fire

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person has died in a house fire in Tauranga this afternoon.

The Fire Service were called to a house on Moiri Place, Maungatapu, this afternoon.

The Fire Service were called to a house on Moiri Place, Maungatapu, Tauranga this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Fire Service were called to a house on Moiri Place, Maungatapu, just before 1pm today.

Twenty firefighters battled the blaze with five fire engines called in from neighbouring stations. 

The fire is now under control and an investigation into the fire is underway. 

Emergency services at scene of Tauranga house fire.

Emergency services at scene of Tauranga house fire.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services are still on the scene.

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:05
1
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with UK press

00:38
2
The All Blacks legend showed his players how it's done in a game of touch at Eden Park today, ahead of tomorrow's match with the Lions.

Watch: He's still got it! Tana Umaga gets down and dirty with Blues players during touch rugby match, pulls off nifty short ball

00:26
3
Sergio Farina got as many people into his restaurant as he could before getting behind the door to ensure no harm would come to them.

Watch: New footage shows heroic waiter rescuing locals, bracing restaurant door shut as crazed London terrorists roam streets

01:40
4
Eilidh MacLeod was laid to rest in her island home of Barra, in Scotland.

Funeral held for 14-year-old victim of Manchester bombing


00:29
5
About 150 people were at the protest outside Parliament, calling for Bill English to take a stronger stance on climate change.

Watch: Water-filled condoms thrown at Donald Trump effigy by climate change protesters as Rex Tillerson visits NZ

01:05
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with UK press

Are constant questions about Warren Gatland's supposed "Warrenball" playing style pushing the Lions coach to the edge?

01:24
Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.

'Let it go!' – why can't Lions rugby fans and the press forget Tana Umaga's 2005 tackle on Brian O'Driscoll?

Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.


00:43
Greenpeace is protesting the Trump administrations' decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Greenpeace activists scale crane near Parliament to protest visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

They have been up there in heavy rain for about an hour.

00:38
Burling said BAR's breakdown was unfortunate, but is happy his side picked up the two valuable wins in Bermuda.

Video: 'These boats are built for that' - Peter Burling confident Team NZ boat won't fail after BAR horror show

Team NZ are confident they will be able to handle the ever changing wind conditions in Bermuda.


00:24
NZ are 2-0 up after a mechanical issue saw BAR limp back to port in the first race, and fail to appear for the second.

Watch: Advantage Team NZ! Ben Ainslie reflects on horror day on the water - 'It's a tough day for the team'

It was another bad day at the office for Ainslie and his crew with NZ up 2-0 in their America's Cup play-off series.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ