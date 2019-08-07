TODAY |

One person charged following assault on shopkeeper in Bay of Plenty

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has been charged, and police continue to appeal for information after a robbery of a dairy in Kawerau, southeast of Tauranga earlier this week.

Police said four offenders, including one person who was allegedly armed with a knife, entered River Road Dairy on Monday just after 6am.

Police said the offenders "threatened and assaulted" a shopkeeper, who was alone in the shop at the time. The group took cigarettes and cash.

“The man was shaken by the incident but thankfully he was not seriously injured,” police said.

A fifth offender waited outside in a stolen silver Nissan Primera, police said.

The offenders fled in the vehicle, which was later found abandoned later that morning.

“One person, a youth, has been charged with aggravated robbery and has been remanded in custody to appear in the Whakatane Youth Court at a later date.”

Another youth is helping police with their investigations.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
