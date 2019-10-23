One person burned in West Auckland explosion at industrial unit

One person has been burnt in an explosion in Kumeu, West Auckland.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS there was an explosion in an industrial unit in Loft Place, Kumeu.

Four appliances and a hazmat vehicle were at the scene initially, but only two appliances remain.

They were notified at 7.48pm. The fire service spokesperson said the small fire was extinguished "pretty quickly".