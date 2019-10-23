One person burned in West Auckland explosion at industrial unit

One person has been burnt in an explosion in Kumeu, West Auckland.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS there was an explosion in an industrial unit in Loft Place, Kumeu.
Four appliances and a hazmat vehicle were at the scene initially, but only two appliances remain.
They were notified at 7.48pm. The fire service spokesperson said the small fire was extinguished "pretty quickly".
The spokesperson couldn't comment on the cause of the explosion.