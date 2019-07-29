TODAY |

One person arrested in Christchurch homicide investigation after man's death overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has been arrested and a homicide investigation has been launched after a man has died in Christchurch overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

A man was found seriously injured at an address in Edgeware this morning, but died at Christchurch Hospital shortly after.

Police say they were called to the address at around 2:47am.

One person was arrested at the scene and is assisting police with inquiries. Police aren't seeking anyone else in relation to the homicide.

A scene guard is in place and a scene examination will continue this morning.

