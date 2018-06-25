One person arrested after hitting road worker while fleeing police in Auckland's CBD

One person has been arrested after hitting a road worker while fleeing from police on a motorcycle in Auckland's CBD.

Police say two motorcycles failed to stop after being signalled to do so "due to the manner of driving".

Motorcycle Source: istock.com

The road worker received moderate injuries while the driver that crashed had minor injuries.

Police say the riders fled through two red lights before one of them crashed at the intersection of Fanshawe Street and Customs Street West.

The incident happened at about 9.05am this morning.