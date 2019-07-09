'One of our aims is not harm diplomatic relations': Kiwi MPs swap legislation for leg-breaks

A team of New Zealand MPs have travelled to London on a self-funded trip for the Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup.

National MP Chris Bishop said there were eight Parliamentary teams and New Zealand would be playing Bangladesh, Pakistan and South Africa.

"It's 20/20 basically, bit of a hit and a giggle and we're going to try and do New Zealand proud," he said.

"It just so happens to coincide with the last few rounds of the actual Cricket World Cup."

Labour MP Kiri Allan, who is the only woman playing in the tournament, said "we'll give it our best out there on the pitch".

Ms Allan said the team had trained with the Wellington Blaze cricket team.

"We're playing the likes of Imran Khan (Pakistan PM and former international cricketer)," she said.

"Mohammad Azharuddin (Indian politician and former captain of Indian cricket team)... just a casual 22 test centuries," Mr Bishop added. "Mashrafe Mortaza is captaining Bangladesh, he's literally just played in the World Cup, he's sticking on for the Parliamentary version."

When asked about the star performers of the New Zealand team, Ms Allan said, "You can't go past Bish, he's got really good chat... He's alright on the bat but it's his sledging game, that's where I think we've got an edge over most of the other teams.

"Kieran McAnulty, he's a gun, he's got some fantastic hands on him, can catch a ball like nobody's business.

"One of our aims is not harm our diplomatic relations."

"It's mainly Kieran McAnulty," Mr Bishop said. "It's some of that earthy, Wairarapa humour. I don't know how it's going to go down with the Pakistanis and the Bangladeshis, the more agricultural colloquialisms - we'll wait and see."