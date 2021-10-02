One-off visas offer 'pleasant surprise' in Canterbury

The introduction of a one-off resident visa in response to migrant concerns has been positively received in Canterbury, albeit unexpectedly.

By Adam Burns, Local Democracy Reporter

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi unveiled a one-off 2021 resident visa on Thursday which would enable 165,000 migrants already in New Zealand to apply for residency.

It would be available to most work-related visa holders, including essential skills, work to residence, and post study work visas and their immediate family members.

Ashburton immigration advisor Maria Jimenez said she was "blown away" by the announcement.

"I am so elated and ecstatic about the decision," she said.

"[Migrant community groups'] main purpose is to keep our migrants and it will now be happening and will stay with us to work in their respective skilled jobs.

"Our next step is to ensure that every migrant who is eligible for this visa will not miss out on it."

Jimenez filed a petition with Parliament in August, urging the Government reintroduce the South Island work to residency visa which garnered more than 1100 signatures.

"The 2021 Resident Visa is fairly similar to the visa we asked for in our petition," she said.

The Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce described the move as "a surprise, but a welcome one".

"There are significant employment opportunities for people looking to make a move and the inclusion of immediate family members in this pathway addresses one of the key retention factors for many workers," chief executive Leeann Watson said.

Rangitata MP Jo Luxton described the move as the most most significant change to immigration policy since the borders closed.

"I regularly hear from migrant workers, business owners, farmers and rural contractors about how difficult it is to recruit and retain skilled, settled and scarce workers," she said.

"I know there will be some very happy and relieved migrant workers and employers right across Rangitata right now.”