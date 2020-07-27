One new imported Covid-19 case recorded in NZ today

There is one new imported case of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The case was reported in managed isolation.

It has now been 18 days since the last community-transmitted case in New Zealand, and there remains no active community cases of Covid-19.

Today's case arrived from the US on October 8. The person tested positive at their routine day three testing during their stay in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health said.

The person is now in quarantine.

It brings the country's total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 1516.

Seven additional cases have also been reported as recovered today, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 39 - all imported.

No one is in hospital today with Covid-19.

Yesterday, there were no new Covid-19 cases reported in either the community or in managed isolation.

Laboratories in New Zealand processed 3017 Covid-19 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,005,807.

There are now 2,305,781 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer app.