One new imported case of Covid-19 in NZ as test numbers reach 1 million

One new imported Covid-19 case has been recorded in New Zealand today as tests completed for the virus reach one million.

Source: 1 NEWS

Today's case takes the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 45 up one from yesterday.

The positive case was already staying at the Auckland quarantine facility after having been considered a close contact of two previously reported cases.

Today's announcement means it has now been 16 days since the last community-transmitted case of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

No one are in hospital today and no additional cases have recovered.

Tests for Covid-19 reaches over 1 million

Yesterday, laboratories processed 3,809 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to 1,000,764.

Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, says the milestone was a "significant" moment that reflects the dedicated efforts of the country's health workers.

"Each one of those tests has contributed to our knowledge about the virus and its prevalence in New Zealand.

"To everyone who has been part of the process, I want to acknowledge and thank you for your contribution. You have made a difference."

He says testing is till the "cornerstone" of New Zealand's response to Covid-19.