One new historical Covid-19 case in managed isolation today

Today there is one new historical Covid-19 case in managed isolation and quarantine, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
There are no new cases in the community today.
Yesterday, there were three new cases of Covid-19 found at New Zealand's border.
It comes after the Government yesterday announced it had signed off the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in New Zealand for those over the age of 16. The age restriction is in place for now because of the lack of clinical data on vaccine use in younger children.
