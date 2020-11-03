TODAY |

One new historical Covid-19 case in managed isolation today

Source:  1 NEWS

Today there is one new historical Covid-19 case in managed isolation and quarantine, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: Getty

There are no new cases in the community today.

Yesterday, there were three new cases of Covid-19 found at New Zealand's border.

It comes after the Government yesterday announced it had signed off the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in New Zealand for those over the age of 16. The age restriction is in place for now because of the lack of clinical data on vaccine use in younger children. 

MORE TO COME.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lower Hutt horse put down after being found barely able to stand, after owner fails to feed it for up to a month
2
Pfizer vaccine signed off by Government, with rules about who will get it
3
Sir Ben Ainslie condemns Luna Rossa tactics as war of words heats up
4
New Zealand man remains in custody over Viagra-fuelled samurai sword attack in Sydney
5
'Family comes first' — Green MP says Mexico trip may have been last chance to visit sick parents
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:02

Air NZ apologises to MPs over Saudi engine scandal, explains 'failings' which saw airline ignore 1 NEWS' questions

Kiwis encouraged to dig into passionfruit as locally-grown crop remains in NZ

Lower Hutt horse put down after being found barely able to stand, after owner fails to feed it for up to a month

00:31

'Family comes first' — Green MP says Mexico trip may have been last chance to visit sick parents