One new Covid-19 case today, Ministry of Health tells Kiwis 'anxious' feelings in Level 2 are 'normal'

The Ministry of Health has announced there is one new Covid-19 case in New Zealand today.

Source: 1 NEWS

The information was released electronically as no Government media conferences have been scheduled this weekend.

The Ministry of Health said the new confirmed case is linked to the Rosewood Rest Home cluster from Christchurch, making it the 56th from that cluster overall. It is New Zealand’s fourth largest cluster behind the Bluff wedding, Auckland’s Marist College and the Matamata St Patrick’s Day cluster.

The case is a household contact of an earlier case, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

The Ministry of Health added there have been no deaths from coronavirus since yesterday's update. The death toll remains at 21.

With many returning to school or work tomorrow for the first full week of life at Alert Level 2, the Ministry of Health also issued a message to Kiwis reminding them to keep up physical distancing.

"While some of us will be looking forward to being around people again, it might also feel strange and some people may feel anxious," the Ministry of Health said.

"These feelings are completely normal. It's ok to notice that it feels different and to reach out to someone to talk about it or to look for useful tips and guidance online.

"It's also a really good time to start a daily wellbeing routine that can help keep you feeling physically and mentally fit. Looking after your mental wellbeing every day helps make coping with tougher times easier."

Today's announcement means New Zealand's total number of people who have or have had Covid-19, including probable cases, rises to 1499. The number of confirmed cases - the number New Zealand gives to the World Health Organisation and compares with other nations - is now 1149.

Of those cases, the Ministry of Health confirmed 1433 people have recovered, up five on yesterday for 96 per cent of all cases. A recovered case means the person is symptom free for at least 48 hours and it has been at least 10 days since they first became ill.

The Ministry of Health added there are two people in hospitals throughout the country with the virus, none of whom are in intensive care. One each in Auckland and Middlemore hospitals.

There are still 16 significant Covid-19 clusters around the country. A significant cluster is a group of 10 or more people who have or have had the coronavirus.