One new Covid-19 case today in managed isolation

One new Covid-19 case has been announced today in managed isolation.

Source: 1 NEWS

The man, who had arrived from Africa on July 12, has tested negative for the virus at first before testing positive on his day 12 isolation test, the Ministry of Health says.

He was staying at the Sebel Manukau, in Auckland, but was transferred to the quarantine facility at Jet Park after his positive test came back.

The Ministry of Health says they're still interviewing him about his travel history.

Two more cases have recovered and there are 21 active cases in the country, all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

There were 2830 tests carried out around the country yesterday, with nearly 2500 of them in the community.

Today's case highlights the importance of the double-testing procedure for the managed isolation facilities, the Ministry of Health says.

"A second test around day 12 is needed because the infection may take longer to develop in some people. It’s an important check used to find out if a person is safe to leave managed isolation."

Anyone who is offered a test is encouraged to do so, the Ministry of Health urges.

"Testing remains a crucial part of our overall response to Covid-19 and we all have a part to play."

More than 451,000 tests have now been done since the outbreak began.